Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 22 in T-wolves debut
Russell scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 137-126 loss to the Raptors.
He also committed six turnovers, but overall it was a solid Minnesota debut for Russell. Going from an injury-ravaged Warriors roster to a depleted T-wolves club shouldn't impact his production, and as Russell develops his chemistry with Karl-Anthony Towns, it's possible his numbers could tick up down the stretch.
