Russell (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Russell was a late addition to Monday's injury report due to illness, but it appears the bug is in the rearview with Wednesday's contest approaching. Russell should retake his spot in the starting lineup, likely sending Jaylen Nowell back to the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Pours in 27 points•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 13 with eight dimes•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ice cold from field Monday•