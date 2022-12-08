Russell contributed 28 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 121-115 win over the Pacers.

Though Russell didn't provide an especially well-rounded stat line Wednesday, he's thus far been one of the beneficiaries of Karl-Anthony Towns' absence over the last three games due to a calf injury that will likely sideline him at least one month. Russell has put up at least 16 field-goal attempts in each of those three contests, after having failed to clear 15 in each of the 14 games before that. He's knocked down more than half of his field goals in the last two games to bring his rate for the season up to a career-best 44 percent.