Russell registered 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and six steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-102 victory over the Lakers.

Russell's six steals marked his best theft total in over two years. His shot wasn't on point in Friday's win, but he was vert efficient as a facilitator with another great assist night.