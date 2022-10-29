Russell registered 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and six steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-102 victory over the Lakers.
Russell's six steals marked his best theft total in over two years. His shot wasn't on point in Friday's win, but he was vert efficient as a facilitator with another great assist night.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Comes close to double-double•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 20 in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Wraps preseason with 17 points•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Solid in 19 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Will play Thursday•