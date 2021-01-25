Russell (quad) is expected to miss Monday's game against the Warriors, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reports.

Russell took a hit to the quad during Friday's game against Atlanta, and he was subsequently rested for Saturday's win over New Orleans. With the quad still bothering him, Russell is expected to remain out for at least one more game as the Timberwolves head into the first of two matchups in three nights against Golden State. Ricky Rubio will likely be set for another start at point guard Monday.