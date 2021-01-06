Russell notched 33 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 assists three rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Denver.

Russell posted season-high marks in points, assists, field goals made, free throws made and free throw attempts while tying season-best marks for both steals and three-point shots made, so it's clear this was his most productive game of the season. He also recorded a double-double for the first time this year, as he excelled both as a scorer and as a playmaker.