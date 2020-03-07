Russell ended with five points (2-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 132-118 loss to Orlando.

Russell had his worst game as a member of the Timberwolves, basically missing everything he took aim at. Those invested in Russell will simply need to give him a pass here and hope that he can turn things around in what should be a fast-paced game against the Pelicans on Sunday.