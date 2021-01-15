Russell and the Timberwolves will not play Friday against the Grizzlies as the game has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Friday's game is the latest NBA game postponed due to health and safety protocols. The Wolves are next scheduled to play Monday against the Hawks.
