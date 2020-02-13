Russell compiled 26 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 115-108 loss to the Hornets.

In his second game as a member of the Timberwolves, Russell didn't have running mate Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) by his side, but the point guard still stuffed the stat sheet nicely. The double-double was the second of the season for Russell, who is averaging career highs in points (23.6 per game) and triples (3.7 per game) and should continue offering most of his value in those two areas.