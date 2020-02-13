Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Full line in second game with club
Russell compiled 26 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 115-108 loss to the Hornets.
In his second game as a member of the Timberwolves, Russell didn't have running mate Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) by his side, but the point guard still stuffed the stat sheet nicely. The double-double was the second of the season for Russell, who is averaging career highs in points (23.6 per game) and triples (3.7 per game) and should continue offering most of his value in those two areas.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 22 in Wolves debut•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared for Minnesota debut•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Still questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Won't debut Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...