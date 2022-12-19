Russell (knee) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against Dallas, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

While Russell is listed as probable on the injury report, it appears that the 26-year-old guard's status for Monday is still uncertain. After missing two straight games for the Timberwolves due to knee issues, Russell played 37 minutes in his return to the court Sunday. If Russell is ultimately ruled out, Austin Rivers figures to take his place in starting lineup once again.