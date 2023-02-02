Russell logged 29 points (11-23 FG, 7-17 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 119-114 overtime victory over the Warriors.

Russell was held to only 10 points on 4-for-16 from the field and 2-for-10 from deep in his last appearance Monday against the Kings, but he managed to turn things around by dropping 29 points in Wednesday's victory. He scored 21 of his 29 points from deep, marking the second time in three games that he's drilled seven triples. Russell's scoring upside continues to be the most appealing aspect of his game for fantasy managers, as he's averaging 21.4 points and 4.3 made threes over his last 10 matchups.