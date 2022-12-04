Russell has been ejected from Saturday's game against the Thunder after receiving two technical fouls, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Russell was the second Timberwolves player that got ejected during Saturday's disappointing performance, as Rudy Gobert was also ejected in the first half after tripping Kenrich Williams, but the point guard was given his second technical foul late in the fourth quarter when the game was out of Minnesota's reach. Russell ended the game with 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes.