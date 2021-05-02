Russell had 17 points (8-22 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and 11 assists in Saturday's overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Playing without restrictions, Russell saw 33 minutes of action off the bench, but he finished as a team-worst minus-10 in the four-point loss. While Russell connected on seven of his 10 attempts from two-point range, he had a nightmare showing from beyond the arc. Over his last three games, Russell is now a combined 3-of-25 from deep.