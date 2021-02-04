Russell (quad) will play in Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

Russell has continued to play through the quad injury that caused him to miss three games in late January, and he should see his usual workload against the Spurs tonight. He's averaged 19.9 points and 5.3 assists per game so far this season and should continue to have plenty of scoring opportunities with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined.