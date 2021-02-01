Russell (quadriceps) will play in Monday's matchup against the Cavaliers, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

Russell has played through the injury in the team's last two games and will ultimately do so again. With Monday's tilt being the second game of a back-to-back set his status was seemingly a little more up in the air, but he will ultimately get the green light. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.