Russell scored 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to the Hawks.

He wound up leading the Timberwolves in scoring and helped the team jump out to a 42-26 lead after the first quarter, but when Patrick Beverley left with an ankle injury after only six minutes and then Anthony Edwards got himself ejected in the third quarter, Minnesota saw the win slip through its fingers. Russell has topped 20 points in four of the last seven games, averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 assists, 4.0 threes, 2.4 boards and 1.3 steals over that stretch.