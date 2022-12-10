Russell ended with 30 points (12-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 118-108 victory over Utah.

Russell was having a quiet game with just 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting heading into the fourth quarter. The Wolves point guard then went on to explode for 20 points in the final period, hitting all seven of his field goal attempts - six of which came from beyond the arc to propel Minnesota to its second straight win. Russell has now scored at least 25 points in three straight contests, shooting 62 percent from the field and 50 percent from three over that stretch.