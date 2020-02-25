Russell (knee) finished with 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 139-123 loss to the Mavericks.

After resting in the front end of the back-to-back set Monday in Denver, Russell faced no limitations in his return to action and delivered a quality night on the offensive end. Through his first four games with Minnesota, Russell has topped 20 points on three occasions while chipping in 8.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steal per outing.