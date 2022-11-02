Russell finished with five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Suns.
Russell just couldn't get anything going in the loss. Even elite guards like Russell can have an off-day, and aside from a tepid showing against the Thunder last month, Russell's lines have been consistently productive.
