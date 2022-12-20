Russell accumulated nine points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 116-106 victory over Dallas.

Russell has compiled five straight appearances -- he missed two games in the middle -- with at least 23 points, but he wasn't at his best Monday, shooting well below his season averages from both the field and beyond the arc. It's possible the left knee contusion that earned him a probable tag leading up to the contest factored in, so it will be worth keeping an eye out to ensure nothing more comes of it. Assuming that's the case, Russell will get a shot at redemption versus the Mavericks on Wednesday.