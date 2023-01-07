Russell amassed 25 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 128-115 win over the Clippers.

Russell was much better in the win, scoring at least 25 points for the third time in his past five games. Coming off a game in which he was benched down the stretch, Russell looked far more engaged Friday. Despite rumors of player unrest, the Timberwolves have now won three straight games, all coming against decent opposition. Anthony Edwards appears as though he is going to miss Sunday's game due to a hip injury suffered in the victory, meaning Russell could see a slight bump, at least for the very short term.