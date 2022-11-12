Russell produced four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 114-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Russell's four-point dud comes on the heels of a 20-point performance. He's been unreliable of late, shooting under 50.0 percent from the field in seven of his last eight games. Russell has averaged just 10.8 points, 5.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds over that span.
