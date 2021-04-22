Russell finished Wednesday's loss to Sacramento with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes.

The veteran point guard followed up Tuesday's 28-point effort against the Kings with a more well-rounded performance Wednesday that included nine dimes and a pair of steals. He also tallied 29 minutes for the second time since returning from a 26-game absence between early February and early April. Russell has yet to rejoin the starting lineup but is doing fine off the bench with per-game averages of 19.0 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 10 games since his return.