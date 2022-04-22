Russell closed with 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to Memphis.
He led the Timberwolves in scoring on a night in which they blew a 26-point lead. Russell had managed only 21 points combined through the first two games in the series, but he may need to continue carrying a bigger scoring load if Karl-Anthony Towns' struggles on the offensive end continue.
