Russell scored 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3PT) to go with three rebounds, four assists, two steals and three turnovers in 31 minutes of Tuesday's 124-101 loss to the Clippers.

Russell was unable to help the Timberwolves come away with a win despite scoring a team-high 22 points. The guard should continue to see a lot of usage with the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, but Minnesota has looked poor through two games without their star player.