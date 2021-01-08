Russell tallied 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Thursday's 135-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Russell followed up his 33-point double-double on Tuesday with another exemplary game. One can only speculate on Russell's numbers if Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) was available, and there's a lot of pressure on the point guard to guide them through this rough patch. Despite their string of losses, Russell's DFS salary has been very favorable relative to his production so far this season.