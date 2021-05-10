Russell accumulated 27 points (9-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 30 minutes Sunday during the 128-96 win over the Magic.

Since a seven-point outing on April 29, Russell has scored 17, 22, 17 and 27 points respectively to go along with two double-doubles. During that span, Russell has hit 52.3 percent of his triples. Since his return from a knee injury, Russell has eight 20-point performances.