Russell is probable for Monday's meeting with the Mavericks due to a left knee contusion.
Russell missed a pair of games due to the injury before returning Sunday and playing 37 minutes. Considering Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set the Timberwolves could play it safe with Russell, however, his status as probable indicates he should be good to go.
