Russell (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Sacramento.
The guard's return is inching closer and closer, but it doesn't look like it will come Monday night, as the Wolves kick off a four-game Week 16. Russell was able to play 5-on-5 last week, however, so he continues to move in the right direction. Russell has not played since Feb. 8.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Able to play 5-on-5•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Nearing team activities•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared for on-court work•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Nearing on-court work•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Out at least one month•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Tuesday•