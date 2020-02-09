Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Listed as questionable for Monday
Russell (quad) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Russell was technically available to make his debut Saturday night, but a bruised right quad ended up keeping him sidelined. The hope is that another day of rest will enable the guard to play Monday night, though the Wolves will wait until Monday to issue an update.
