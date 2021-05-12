Russell recorded 15 points (5-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 30 minutes.
Russell's shooting continues to be hit-or-miss, but he at least made up for his poor efficiency Tuesday. He posted 10 assists with only two turnovers, and he registered four combined steals-plus-blocks. It was a well-rounded performance for a player whose primary weakness is defense.
