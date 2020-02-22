Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Managing sore knee
Russell didn't practice Saturday due to knee soreness, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Coach Ryan Saunders said the absence from practice was precautionary, but he wouldn't commit to Russell suiting up Sunday. The Timberwolves have a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday in Denver and Dallas, respectively, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the team express additional caution in managing the point guard's workload, if he's even available..
