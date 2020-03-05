Russell scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), while adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes Wednesday, as Minnesota beat Chicago 115-108. He also had six turnovers.

Russell has opened March in a bit of a cold spell from beyond the arc (9-of-28). It is worth noting that Wednesday marked the second half of a back-to-back following a 139-134 win on Tuesday, so he probably wasn't the freshest. Nonetheless, Russell currently resides in an offense barren of other stars once again, yielding plenty of usage and opportunity. Minnesota will play Orlando on Friday.