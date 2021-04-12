Russell and the Timberwolves will not play Monday against the Nets after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In the aftermath of a police-involved shooting in Minneapolis, the league has postponed the contest, though Wojnarowski notes that it could be made up as soon as Tuesday night.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Another big game off bench•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 26 off bench•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles with shot•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Will play off bench•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Paces team in scoring in return•