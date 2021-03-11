Russell (knee) is expected to rejoin the Timberwolves on Friday and could participate in on-court activities this weekend, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was given a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-February, and his return to official basketball activities would be a good sign for his rehab process. Russell figures to require a ramp up period after being off the court for over three weeks, so his return to game action shouldn't be considered imminent.