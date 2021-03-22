Russell (knee) is expected to begin participating in team activities this weekend or early next week, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was cleared for on-court activities last week and is ramping up his individual work before working out with the team. Russell is progressing in his recovering from a procedure to remove a loose body from his left knee, but he appears to be at least another week or two from returning to game action, at least.