Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Nears double-double
Russell notched 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 win at the Pelicans.
Russell has looked impressive since joining the Timberwolves, as he has topped the 20-point mark in six of eight games with the franchise while also dishing out at least five assists in each of those contest. Through eight games with Minnesota, the former Warrior is averaging 23.6 points and 7.8 assists per game. He should benefit of Andrew Wiggins' departure and Karl-Anthony Towns' wrist injury to remain the team's main scoring threat for the foreseeable future, thus resulting in a spike of his overall numbers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Set to play back-to-back games•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Pops for team-high 28 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 27•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Hot from field in return•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Not on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Should play Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...