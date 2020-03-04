Russell notched 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 win at the Pelicans.

Russell has looked impressive since joining the Timberwolves, as he has topped the 20-point mark in six of eight games with the franchise while also dishing out at least five assists in each of those contest. Through eight games with Minnesota, the former Warrior is averaging 23.6 points and 7.8 assists per game. He should benefit of Andrew Wiggins' departure and Karl-Anthony Towns' wrist injury to remain the team's main scoring threat for the foreseeable future, thus resulting in a spike of his overall numbers.