Russell will continue to come off the bench and will not have a minutes restriction going forward, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
According to head coach Chris Finch, Russell's minutes restriction has been lifted, but he'll still continue to see around 30 minutes per game. Ricky Rubio will remain the starting point guard for the Wolves going forward, with Russell expected to provide a spark off the bench.
