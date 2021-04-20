Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Russell is not on a minutes limit, and that the plan is eventually insert him back into the starting lineup, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

Finch said that Russell is currently able to play upwards of 30 minutes, though he's yet to see that type of workload in his return from a knee injury. Finch also said that he likes the way the 25-year-old guard has fit with the second unit of late. "It's the plan eventually to get him into the starting lineup but we're all comfortable where he is. He's basically a starter for us. He finishes games." In his last five games, Russell has averaged 15.8 points on 45.0 percent shooting, 4.0 assists, 1.2 rebounds, 2.2 triples and 1.0 steal across 23.0 minutes per game.