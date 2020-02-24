Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Not on injury report
Russell is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against Dallas.
Russell missed Sunday's loss to Denver for maintenance purposes, but he'll be back in the lineup Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back. In three games since joining the Timberwolves, Russell is averaging 22.0 points, 9.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 33.7 minutes.
