Russell won't start in Wednesday's contest against Detroit, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Though Russell will be active for the season opener, the guard will be coming in off the bench. Russell didn't attend team shootaround prior to the game as his COVID-19 results were delayed. Ricky Rubio will get the nod at point guard, though Russell still figures to play a full complement of minutes.
