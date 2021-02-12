Russell (leg) didn't travel with the team for the two-game road trip and won't play Friday against the Hornets or Sunday against the Raptors, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

The 24-year-old was previously ruled out for Friday's contest at Charlotte, and he'll also be sidelined for the fourth time in five games Sunday. Ricky Rubio should continue to start at the point for Minnesota as Russell deals with left leg soreness.