Russell (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Wednesday's opener against the Pistons.
Right ankle soreness prevented Russell from playing in Thursday's preseason game, but he'll be good to go for the opener. It appears that he'll have the starting point guard spot with Ricky Rubio coming off the bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Puts up 14 points•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Puts up 19 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Forgettable night Friday•