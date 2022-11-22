Russell produced three points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 105-101 victory over the Heat.

Russell was barely noticeable in the win despite the fact he played 28 minutes. Prior to this game, he had started to turn things around, putting up top-75 value over the past two weeks. Sadly for managers, this is becoming an all too familiar trend for Russell, capping his fantasy ceiling. While he is a clear must-roster player, there is certainly a chance he ends this season outside the top 100 when all is said and done.