Russell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee and be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old missed four of the past five games due to the knee issue, and he'll now be sidelined until at least mid-March after undergoing the procedure. Ricky Rubio is slated to handle point duties for the foreseeable future with Russell out.