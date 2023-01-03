Russell (illness) won't play Monday against the Nuggets.
Russell was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day due to illness, and it's since been announced that he won't be able to go. Anthony Edwards should have an opportunity to run the offense in his absence, and Jaylen Nowell will enter the starting five at shooting guard.
