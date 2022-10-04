Russell will not play in Tuesday's preseason opener against the Heat, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

There is no indication that Russell is suffering from any injury and is likely just resting Friday. The 25-year-old is looking to build off his 2021-22 season in which he averaged 18.1 points, 7.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes across 65 games. Russell will be the team's starting guard in the regular season, but the Timberwolves will look to give opportunities to younger players Friday with him, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns not playing.