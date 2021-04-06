Russell (knee) dropped 25 points (7-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) in 24 minutes off the bench while adding five rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal during Monday's victory over the Kings.

Russell played for the first time since Feb. 8 and still managed to lead the Timberwolves in scoring despite the lengthy layoff following knee surgery. Russell also led the team in three-pointers and free throws. After missing 26 games, watch for Russell to continue to be on a minutes restriction for the next couple of contests.