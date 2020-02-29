Russell scored a team-high 28 points (11-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Magic.

While the 24-year-old guard put together another strong line, it could have been even better as Russell went cold down the stretch and failed to score a point in the fourth quarter. He's now averaging 25.0 points, 7.8 assists, 4.0 threes, 3.8 boards and 1.3 steals over six games since coming over to Minnesota.