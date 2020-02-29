Play

Russell scored a team-high 28 points (11-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Magic.

While the 24-year-old guard put together another strong line, it could have been even better as Russell went cold down the stretch and failed to score a point in the fourth quarter. He's now averaging 25.0 points, 7.8 assists, 4.0 threes, 3.8 boards and 1.3 steals over six games since coming over to Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories