Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Pops for team-high 28 in loss
Russell scored a team-high 28 points (11-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Magic.
While the 24-year-old guard put together another strong line, it could have been even better as Russell went cold down the stretch and failed to score a point in the fourth quarter. He's now averaging 25.0 points, 7.8 assists, 4.0 threes, 3.8 boards and 1.3 steals over six games since coming over to Minnesota.
