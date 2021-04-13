Russell and the Timberwolves will play the Nets on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Monday's game that was postponed due to a police-involved shooting in Minneapolis will now be played Tuesday. Russell has averaged 25.7 minutes per game in his last four outings after returning from a knee injury, so he should be in line for a similar workload Tuesday.
